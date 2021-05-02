Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 313 ($4.09).

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

SUMO stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353.50 ($4.62). 307,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,037. The stock has a market cap of £605.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.50. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.08.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

