$1.24 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after purchasing an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,848. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.