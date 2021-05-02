ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $4.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $62.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $217,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 29.5% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 965,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,343. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

