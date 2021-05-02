Clarius Group LLC Sells 478 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.