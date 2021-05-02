Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 47.3%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of THBRF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

