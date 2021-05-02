Short Interest in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Decreases By 48.3%

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 144,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.