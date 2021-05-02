Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

