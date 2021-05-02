FairCoin (FAIR) Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $237.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004707 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00117951 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

