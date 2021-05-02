Celeum Trading Up 274.1% Over Last 7 Days (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Celeum has a market capitalization of $15,019.11 and $8.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded 274.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00279206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.52 or 0.01129968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00730777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,684.76 or 0.99999244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

