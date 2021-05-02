Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 669,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,090. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.