Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

