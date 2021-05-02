Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

