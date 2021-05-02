MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

