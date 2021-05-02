Northside Capital Management LLC Has $47.33 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 13.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

