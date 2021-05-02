Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

