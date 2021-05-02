Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

