Eastern Bank Buys 9,820 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 765.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.