Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $131,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

