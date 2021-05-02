Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 348,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,224. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

