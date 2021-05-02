-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. 305,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,246. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

