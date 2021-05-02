Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,719. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.