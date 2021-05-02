S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.550-12.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

SPGI stock opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

