ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $183,672.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004385 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $6.60 million and $183,672.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

