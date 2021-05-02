$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report sales of $325.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $324.50 million. Synaptics posted sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

SYNA stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

