Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 4,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.