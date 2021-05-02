Short Interest in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Drops By 32.3%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LifeSci Acquisition II stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,201,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

