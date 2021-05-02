Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Grows By 49.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,669. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

