Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 6,568 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.39 and its 200-day moving average is $413.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

