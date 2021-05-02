Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,860 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.