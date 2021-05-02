3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New $910,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.