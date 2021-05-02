iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.93% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $139,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

