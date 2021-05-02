Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $56,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $322.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.36 and a 200 day moving average of $298.35. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $198.51 and a 12-month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

