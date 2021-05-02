QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

