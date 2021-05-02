Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 65,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

