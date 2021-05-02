MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.