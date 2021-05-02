Ledyard National Bank Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

