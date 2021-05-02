Cwm LLC Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

