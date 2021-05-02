SOAR.FI Price Tops $0.64 (SOAR)

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SOAR.FI coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. SOAR.FI has a market cap of $5.62 million and $37,662.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,150 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOAR.FI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOAR.FI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOAR.FI using one of the exchanges listed above.

