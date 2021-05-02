Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Egretia has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

