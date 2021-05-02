Terracoin (TRC) One Day Volume Hits $5,730.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $867,926.83 and approximately $5,730.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,763.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $980.85 or 0.01727950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.14 or 0.00602744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003941 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

