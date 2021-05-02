$670.47 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $670.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.20 million to $692.70 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 2,854,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

