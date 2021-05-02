Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

THS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

