The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

