Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

