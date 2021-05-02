Janney Capital Management LLC Has $23.01 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

