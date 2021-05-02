Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

