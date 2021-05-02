The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded to “Sell” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,224. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.