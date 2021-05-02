Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 23,057 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

