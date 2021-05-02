Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

