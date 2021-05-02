Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECIFY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

